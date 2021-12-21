CHAS Health holds memorial for at least 162 homeless deaths in Spokane

CHAS Health said more have likely died but were unable to be identified.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Community Health Association of Spokane (CHAS) held its annual homeless memorial on Tuesday in front of about 100 people outside of the Denny Murphy Clinic in downtown Spokane.

Mayor Nadine Woodward was among those in attendance, with most of the crowd being healthcare workers.

CHAS Health said at least 162 people have died while homeless in Spokane in 2021, with the actual total likely being higher due to some dying and being unnamed.

"We do really, really, really know that people do pass away here, whether noticed, named or unnoticed,' said Ilze Zarins-Ilgen, who does community health outreach with CHAS Health.

The healthcare provider also played a video featuring doctors who have helped the homeless, and a man who experienced homelessness himself.

"I'm Jeremy. I've been out here for 13 plus years. [I'm] just remembering the friends that are lost this year," said Jeremy D'Agostino, a man who has experienced homelessness who was featured in the CHAS Health video.

The end of the video showed healthcare workers in various parts of Spokane reading the names of the 162 people experiencing homelessness that CHAS Health said died this year. After the video ended, a moment of silence was observed, with the crowd ending the moment by ringing bells in a signal of continuing support and care for the homeless community, as well as a promise by local policymakers to work to combat the causes of homelessness.

According to Sabrina Bukowski, an outreach specialist with CHAS Health, awareness is one of the goals of the event.

"It does raise awareness, which is important," Bukowski said. "I think a lot of people do need to know that people do die out here on the street with nobody around them. Or maybe someone's around them and they can't get to somebody. What if they're deep in the woods camping? And then now, you're trying to keep your friend alive who is passing away."