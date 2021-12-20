How much money Spokane is getting from grants aimed at combating homelessness

The grants will support 40 affordable housing projects in at least 16 counties across the Evergreen state.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Commerce announced that they will be supporting dozens of housing projects across the Evergreen state with a historic grant.

According to a press release from the Department of Commerce, this round of grants will support 40 affordable housing projects in at least 16 counties across the state.

Three housing projects in Spokane have been approved for the grant, including:

Habitat for Humanity: $600,000 awarded

Spokane Housing Ventures: $1,450,000 awarded

Commonwealth Agency Inc.: $2,200,000 awarded

Two other Spokane-based housing projects, Community Frameworks in Airway Heights and Volunteers of America, have been wait-listed. Community Frameworks in Spokane Valley and Proclaim Liberty have been denied.

Awards total nearly $131 million and support the acquisition and development of over half a billion dollars of housing development.

The Traditional Housing Trust Fund (HTF) awards include 20 multifamily rental unit projects that will create or preserve 1,281 rental units and 10 homeownership projects to build or support 166 homes for people with low incomes.

The HTF Rapid Capital Housing Acquisition program includes 10 projects for 487 new units for emergency or transitional shelters. This represents the purchase of a cumulative total of 15 buildings to alleviate homeless housing needs immediately.

“These housing investments are absolutely crucial so we can address the many factors and circumstances that prevent people from finding or keeping safe, stable and affordable housing,” said Gov. Jay Inslee. “Housing is a fundamental necessity for the safety and vitality of families and communities, and I appreciate how quickly Commerce is working to get these projects underway.”

The awarded projects are targeted to households experiencing homelessness and leverage vast amounts of local and private investment.

The units created or preserved include:

467 units of affordable housing in rural areas of our state;

Over 1,000 units to house people experiencing homelessness;

Approximately 700 units for people with chronic mental illness and those in need of permanent supportive housing;

Over 800 units for people and households who are extremely low income (below 30% of area median income).