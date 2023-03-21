City of Spokane asks judge to declare I-90 homeless camp a chronic nuisance, authorize warrant of abatement

The city alleges the camp "continues to create a substantial financial burden and pose a significant strain on the city" due to the alleged crimes and conditions.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane is asking a Spokane County judge to declare the I-90 homeless camp a chronic and drug nuisance property. They are also seeking a warrant of abatement in order to clean up the camp site.

In a 25-page complaint filed Monday, the city alleges the camp "continues to create a substantial financial burden and pose a significant strain on the city" due to the alleged crimes and conditions at the camp.

The homeless encampment, which sits on property owned by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), has been the catalyst for multiple lawsuits between the city, county and WSDOT. Monday's complaint is not the first time the city has threatened to declare the property a chronic nuisance, as Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl threatened to do so last October.

According to the complaint, "The ongoing illegal drug and criminal activity continues to have a tremendous negative impact upon the quality of life, safety, and health of the surrounding neighborhood and community.”

One neighbor reportedly told the city his son can't stand outside to wait for the bus because of the camp. Another neighbor said he feels his daughter can't safely play outside.

"I feel as though I can't allow her to be a kid because I fear what would happen if I turned my back on her," the complaint states.

The city detailed instances of drug activity, property crime, litter, reckless burning, vehicle prowling, auto theft, burglary, harassments, rape and threats to public health in the complaint. Most recently, a tent at the homeless camp accidentally caught on fire.

The complaint claims the state failed to stop drug and criminal activity and failed to prevent camp occupants from entering property on the camp with the intent to commit crimes. It also claims the property is being used to sell or give away drugs and the occupants are "knowingly and maliciously threatening neighbors with bodily injury, property damage, and other acts."

According to the complaint, the Spokane Police Department (SPD) reportedly received 3,100 calls about the camp between Dec. 16, 2021 and Dec. 15, 2022. Service requests reportedly jumped 10.9% between Dec. 16, 2022 and March 4, 2023.

Ultimately, the city is asking for the judge to declare the camp a drug, public and chronic nuisance and to grant a warrant of abatement. If the warrant is granted, the city said it would authorize immediate closure of the camp and allow for the property to be cleaned. The city is also seeking reimbursement for the costs the city reportedly incurred from the camp.

WSDOT responded to the lawsuit on Tuesday, stating in part:

While WSDOT alone is named in the lawsuit, the Washington State Departments of Transportation, Commerce and Washington State Patrol and local service providers have worked tirelessly for months to reduce and ultimately close Camp Hope, while providing those currently living at the site with safe, secure housing, legal and healthcare services, job training, and other services according to the Right of Way Safety Initiative passed by the Legislature in 2022.

To remove the last remaining occupants from the site without completing this work would interrupt the state’s substantial progress and result in dispersing those with the greatest needs and challenges around the city. Such drastic action would not actually solve or reduce the homelessness crisis facing the City of Spokane; but simply continue the cycle of shuffling homeless individuals from one location to the next without actually addressing its root causes.

