Spokane police, fire crews respond to large fire at I-90 homeless camp

Responding officers saw a tent fully engulfed in flames and propane tanks shooting up into the air. Two people who were in the tent when the explosion occurred were treated by paramedics. One woman suffered significant burns. Both were taken to the hospital.



The Spokane Fire Department quickly put out the flames and determined the fire was accidental. Officials say two victims were transfilling propane tanks in the encolsed tent, near a propane heater. The leaking propane exploded.

Julie Garcia of Jewels Helping Hands went on Facebook, saying the camper who started the fire did so on accident, and has been removed from the camp to receive better mental health services. Garcia says the camper can return when he is no longer a safety risk to others.



Back in November, a trailer caught fire at the camp. A dog was inside, but made it out safely. No one was hurt.



Camp Hope swelled to an estimated 600 plus people over the summer. The Washington Department of Transportation says it's now down to 65.



Spokane police say this incident could have been far worse and that all residents were placed in danger.