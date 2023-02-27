Empire Health shares progress, next steps in clearing I-90 homeless camp

Members of Empire Health shared that since October 2022, the population of the camp has decreased significantly from 467 to 108 people.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Empire Health Foundation held a presentation on the progress made in clearing the I-90 homeless camp for the Spokane County Board of Commissioners.

During Monday morning's meeting, members of Empire Health shared that since October 2022, the population of the camp has decreased significantly from 467 to 108 people. In addition, as of now, 65 tents remain on the camp site, as well as 13 vehicles. 62 people have been transitioned to the Catalyst Project, an emergency supportive housing program launched by Catholic Charities.

Additional areas of progress Empire Health noted included a decrease in crime around the area, as well as improved mapping and cleaning of the camp site.

In terms of next steps, Empire Health says 124 people with "most complex needs" need to be transitioned to safer housing situations. On top of that, site arrangements need to be done for remaining RVs and vehicles on the property.

Lastly, long-term investments to make permanent housing and shelter options are also a crucial next step. Site cleanup is also a priority moving forward.

