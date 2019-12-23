SPOKANE, Wash. — Christmas is fast approaching, which means many restaurants and other businesses are shutting their doors so employees can spend time with their families.

Here is a look at what is open and closed in the Spokane area for the Christmas holiday. This may not be a complete list of closures in the area.

City Closures

City of Spokane garbage pickup and curbside recycling will pick up the following day after Christmas and New Years Eve.

Spokane City Hall will be closed at noon Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve and closed all day Christmas and New Year's Day.

Spokane County offices will be closed on Christmas.

All Spokane Public Library branches will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, along with New Year's Day.

Spokane Municipal Court will be closed on Christmas and New Year's Day.

Department of Vehicle Licensing offices in Spokane County will be closed on Christmas Day and Christmas Eve.

South Hill Auto Licensing at 2727 S Mt. Vernon St. will remain open on Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Transportation

Spokane Transit will operate on Sunday/Holiday service on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Numerica Skate Ribbon and Looff Carrousel

Closed on Christmas Day.

Extended holiday hours offered from Friday, Dec. 20 to Sunday, Jan. 5.

Grocery and convenience stores open on Christmas Day

7Eleven: Most locations open 24 hours

Rite-Aid: Most locations open with varying hours

Albertsons: Most locations open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Safeway: Most locations open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Restaurant chains open on Christmas Day

Denny's: Open 24 hours

Shari’s Café and Pies: Open 24 hours

IHop: Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Starbucks: Most locations open with varying hours

Local restaurants open on Christmas Day

Safari Room Fresh Grill and Bar: Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kay’s Teriyaki Plus: Open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Pearl China Buffet: Open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Jimmy B’s Pizza Parlor: Open from noon to 6 p.m.

