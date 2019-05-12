SPOKANE, Wash. — Manito Park’s Gaiser Conservatory will soon transform into a winter wonderland complete with more than 40,000 Christmas lights.
Holiday Lights is an impressive display and great for kids. An added bonus: everyone stays warm.
The Friends of Manito Display is free and open to the public beginning Friday, Dec. 13 through New Year’s Eve.
The hours are as follows:
- Dec. 13 - Dec. 22, 12:00 - 7:30 p.m.
Dec 23. - Dec. 31*, 12:00 - 3:30 p.m.
The display is closed on Christmas.
The street around the conservatory and greenhouses will be blocked off to vehicle traffic beginning at 3:30 p.m. Visitors should park in the gravel lot to the west of Park Drive.
Visit Spokane recommends visiting the display after dark for the best viewing.
Gaiser Conservatory is located at 4 W. 21st Ave. inside Manito Park.
Spokane is home to a handful of holiday displays, including Christmas Tree Elegance at the historic Davenport Hotel and the Crescent Windows at the Davenport Grand.
View a list of popular Christmas traditions in the area here.
RELATED: 11 unique ways to celebrate the 2019 Christmas season in Spokane
RELATED: Spokane Humane Society wants a home for 6-year-old dog before Christmas
RELATED: Christmas Tree Elegance returns to Davenport and River Park Square