SPOKANE, Wash. — Manito Park’s Gaiser Conservatory will soon transform into a winter wonderland complete with more than 40,000 Christmas lights.

Holiday Lights is an impressive display and great for kids. An added bonus: everyone stays warm.

The Friends of Manito Display is free and open to the public beginning Friday, Dec. 13 through New Year’s Eve.

The hours are as follows:

  • Dec. 13 - Dec. 22, 12:00 - 7:30 p.m.
    Dec 23. - Dec. 31*, 12:00 - 3:30 p.m.

The display is closed on Christmas.

The street around the conservatory and greenhouses will be blocked off to vehicle traffic beginning at 3:30 p.m. Visitors should park in the gravel lot to the west of Park Drive.

Holiday lights return to Gaiser Conservatory at Manito Park
Visit Spokane recommends visiting the display after dark for the best viewing.

Gaiser Conservatory is located at 4 W. 21st Ave. inside Manito Park.

Spokane is home to a handful of holiday displays, including Christmas Tree Elegance at the historic Davenport Hotel and the Crescent Windows at the Davenport Grand.

View a list of popular Christmas traditions in the area here.

