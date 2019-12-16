There are a lot of things that make the holiday season bright.

But the most obvious thing that makes the season bright is Christmas lights!

For many, it’s a tradition to drive around neighborhoods and look at the holiday displays.

KREM 2 asked our viewers to send in the best places to check out lights and here’s what we’ve found!

350 N. Idahline Road Post Falls, Idaho

3107 S. Glenrose Road Spokane, Wash.

1210 W. Hazard Road Spokane, Wash.

7020 N. Calispel Street Spokane, Wash.

4316 N. Center Rd. Spokane, Wash.

1150 E. Oak Street Othello, Wash.

If you’d like to go see a public display, here’s some places to stop by!

Gaiser Conservatory at Manito Park: 4 West 21st Avenue Spokane, Wash.

Cowley Park: Corner of West 6th Avenue and South Division Spokane, Wash.

Orchard Park: 20298 East Indiana Avenue Liberty Lake, Wash.

If you’d like to submit an address, email pics@krem.com or send them to us on Facebook or Twitter!

