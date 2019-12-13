SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — When the sun sets on a Spokane Valley couple’s yard, dozens of characters begin to take shape.

“There’s an Olaf out there, there’s Santa being pulled by reindeer,” said homeowner Lee Cleghorn.

Cleghorn and his wife, Judy, have shared their Christmas decorating tradition for nearly two decades.

“When we first got married, we found out we both love Christmas and it just kind of grew from there,” Judy said.

And their shared love of Christmas did continue to grow – so much so, in fact, that the couple ended up on the Dr. Phil Show. The elaborate setup was a hobby for Judy but her family told Dr. Phil that it was more like Christmas exploded in the house.

“The kids used to say, ‘If you stand still too long, grandma will decorate you,’” Judy said. “I left nothing un-decorated. It took a long time to get everything up.”

Some members of Judy’s family put her decorating to a stop because they said it was too much work for her and she got grumpy trying to finish the job.

Judy decided that if she couldn’t decorate the inside of her home anymore, she would join her husband in decorating outside.

“They [my kids] don’t have a problem with it as long as they don’t have to help,” she said.

The Cleghorns display went from a few decorations and lights to dozens of giant inflatables. They hope to bring a smile to people who pass by their home.

Photos: Spokane Valley couple takes Christmas to the next level The Cleghorns have dozens of inflatables displayed in their front yard The Cleghorns have dozens of inflatables displayed in their front yard The Cleghorns have dozens of inflatables displayed in their front yard The Cleghorns have dozens of inflatables displayed in their front yard The Cleghorns have dozens of inflatables displayed in their front yard The Cleghorns have dozens of inflatables displayed in their front yard

“It just gives you a good feeling to impart a little joy to the kids,” Lee said.

The Cleghorns are known on their block and beyond. People from as far away as Arizona have seen their display, which grows every year and takes even longer to set up.

"Time goes by and were getting older and slower. It takes a little bit longer every year, but we're still at it. Who knows when I'll quit but it will be a while,” Lee said.

Until then, the Cleghorns will keep making Christmas memories.

"I love Christmas, I love the true spirit of Christmas and we enjoy talking to people. And you can't imagine how much joy it brings to other people,” Judy said.

Those who want to see the Cleghorns' display can stop by their home at 2409 S. Evergreen Rd.

