Helicopter crashes in Winthrop, Okanogan County Sheriff's Office responding

There were two occupants in the Helicopter when it crashed but neither were injured, according to Sheriff Tony Hawley. The NTSB has been called to investigate.

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — A helicopter crashed near the ice rink in Winthrop, according to Okanogan County Emergency Management.

There were two occupants in the helicopter when it crashed, however no injuries were reported, according to Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley.

The NTSB was notified to investigate Hawley said. The FAA will also be alerted to investigate the pilot, Hawley said.

The helicopter is owned by Hi Line Helicopters out of Darrington,

The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office and Winthrop Marshall's Office both responded to the scene.

Citizens are asked to avoid the area to allow first responders to handle the incident.

The crash was first reported around 1:13 p.m., accoridng to the Okanogan County Emergency Management Facebook page.