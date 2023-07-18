Gonzaga introduces new eight-week cannabis education certificates

The university will offer a Certificate in Cannabis Health Care and Medicine and a Certificate in Cannabis Compliance and Risk Management.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga is introducing two new certificates in cannabis education for healthcare.

Beginning this month, Gonzaga is partnering with Green Flower to offer students a Certificate in Cannabis Health Care and Medicine, and a Certificate in Cannabis Compliance and Risk Management. These certificates are designed to be earned online through three eight-week classes.

The Health Care and Medicine Track covers cannabis's medical properties and ethics. The Compliance and Risk Management track covers federal and state regulations of cannabis. The total cost is $2,950 for one certificate.

"Cannabis education fills a knowledge gap in our communities. Healthcare and regulatory compliance are two areas in dire need of well-trained and well-educated workers. Gonzaga University’s Center for Lifelong Learning, in partnership with Green Flower, will help fill that knowledge gap,” said Julie McCulloh, vice provost for Enrollment Management.

Green Flower, a cannabis educator will partner with Gonzaga to teach the courses. Green Flower has worked with several universities, including Louisiana State University, the University of San Diego, Syracuse University and St. Joseph’s University.

To learn more about Gonzaga’s cannabis certificate programs, click here.

