New graduate programs announced by Gonzaga for next academic year

The three newly introduced programs reflect the uptick of online learning opportunities since the pandemic.

SPOKANE, Wash. — With Gonzaga’s announcement of the addition of three new graduate programs, the university will offer 30 graduate programs come Spring of 2023.

Dan Nailen, Gonzaga’s assistant director of media relations, says the new additions stem from the university’s effort to provide programs that reflect the changing needs and priorities of the world their students graduate into: data-driven and online.

“The world outside our business school continues to change, and we have an obligation to change with it,” Ken Anderson, the School of Business Administration's dean, said.

According to the Survey of Working Arrangements and Attitudes (SWAA), 12% of full-time employees were fully remote and 29% were in a hybrid arrangement in May of 2023. The state of the workforce has been forever changed and higher education will have to make changes, like Gonzaga, that reflect that before they fall behind.

