Eight people displaced following fire in Garry Park neighborhood

One person received a minor injury and was treated by paramedics before being taken to a local hospital.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Eight people have been displaced following an early morning fire in the Garry Park neighborhood.

According to a press release from the Spokane Fire Department (SFD), the fire occurred around 1:30 a.m. on May 8.

The first arriving units found a single-story home with heavy fire showing from the front door and living room window along with reports of several people potentially still inside.

Firefighters made an aggressive interior attack on the fire, with crews simultaneously performing ventilation operations and locating victims under serious smoke conditions.

Spokane Fire Dept responded to a fire around 1:30 a.m. in the Garry Park neighborhood that displaced a family of 8.



A neighbor told me she helped a resident trapped in the basement by breaking a window to get them out.



One person is reported to have minor injuries. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/6sVudZTyxe — Janelle Finch (@JFinchTV) May 8, 2022

