Officer involved shooting at Living Hope Church in Wenatchee leaves suspect dead

WENATCHEE, Wash. — On May 7 around 8:30 a.m., Wenatchee police officers responded to a report of a man shooting into the Living Hope Church in Wenatchee.
Police say that no one was in the church at the time of the shooting.
According to a press release, officers arrived on scene and confronted the suspect. It was reported that, during the incident, one Wenatchee police officer received non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect was reported to be fatally shot by officers. The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit (NCW SIU) is investigating the incident at this time.
Right now, roads in the area near the church are blocked off and are expected to be closed until later this evening.