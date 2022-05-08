Spokane firefighters rescue man from burning trailer home at San Souci Mobile Home Park

According to officials, the man was in critical condition with burns and significant respiratory damage at the time of the fire.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane firefighters rescued a man from a burning trailer home in the 3200 block of West Boone Ave. at San Souci Mobile Home Park.

According to a press release, on May 7 at 10:40 p.m., units arrived on scene and saw smoke from a single-wide manufactured home. A neighbor was seen applying water through an open window.

Firefighters then forced entry, searching for victims before coming across a man suffering from cardiac arrest. While a group of firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, the others successfully removed the man from the blaze and brought him to paramedics, where resuscitation efforts began.

Overall, the fire's damage was confined to the trailer, which was left severely damaged and largely uninhabitable. Firefighters remained on scene all night, protecting the man's belongings from additional damage.

The man was successfully resuscitated from cardiac arrest and taken to definitive treatment. At the time of the fire, the man suffered burns and significant respiratory damage. No additional victims were reported in the fire.

The SFD Special Investigations Unit and Spokane Police Department (SPD) are currently investigating the cause of the fire.