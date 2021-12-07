After two decades, Walt and Karen Worthy will no longer own Davenport Hotels in Spokane

Davenport Hotels will continue to operate under Lynnelle Caudill, who has served as managing director since 2002. The Worthys are planning to retire.

SPOKANE, Wash. — After two decades under the Worthy family's ownership, a new company will acquire Davenport Hotels in Spokane.

KSL Capital Partners, LLC (KSL) announced on Tuesday that one of its affiliates will acquire the hotels from Walt and Karen Worthy. Terms of the off-market transaction, which is expected to close within the next 30 days, will not be disclosed, according to a press release.

Davenport Hotels includes The Historic Davenport, which was originally built in 1914 and the most modern hotel in the United States when it opened. It was the first hotel with air conditioning, ice cold drinking water piped to each guest room, a central vacuum system, housekeeping carts and accordion ballroom doors, the press release said.

The hotel was shut down in 1985 and narrowly escaped demolition when the Worthys purchased it. They completed a full restoration to the hotel and reopened it in 2002. The Historic Davenport has since earned a listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

Davenport Hotels will continue to operate under Lynnelle Caudill, who has served as managing director since 2002. The Worthys are planning to retire, the press release said. Davidson Hospitality Group will manage the properties alongside of Caudill and her team. Davidson Hospitality Group currently manages 71 existing hotels and resorts, along with more than 175 restaurants, bars and lounges, the press release said.

“What an honor and a privilege it has been for Karen and me to serve as stewards of Davenport Hotels for the last two decades. It has been our pride and joy to see how many lives have been touched by the restoration and expansion of Davenport Hotels,” Walt Worthy said.

“The time has come to transfer ownership to new hands. KSL has the depth of expertise and capabilities to provide exceptional service as they have owned and operated some of the most prestigious hotels in the world, and we couldn’t be happier that they will continue to preserve the history and heritage of Davenport Hotels here in Spokane," he continued.

The Worthys also expanded Davenport Hotels' reach to The Davenport Tower, The Davenport Lusso, The Centennial and The Davenport Grand Hotel in the heart of downtown Spokane. The hotels offer a combined total of 1,787 guest rooms.