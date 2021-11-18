Christmas Tree Elegance returns to Spokane with 15 trees after 2020 postponement

The annual Spokane family tradition was put on hold last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Christmas Tree Elegance will make a return this year after being postponed in 2020.

The event will take place on Nov. 30 through Dec. 12 at the Davenport Hotel and River Park Square. The annual Spokane family tradition was put on hold last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, as 11 extravagantly decorated trees and their complementing collection of gifts were placed in storage.

Now, one year later, these trees, along with four new entries, will finally have a place on the mezzanine at the Historic Davenport Hotel or the second-floor corridor of River Park Square.

“Christmas Tree Elegance was missed by hundreds of disappointed families as well as the volunteers who had spent hundreds of hours of preparation,” Elegance Event Chair Elizabeth Raol said. “We are so excited because we know the 39th annual extravaganza in 2021 is sure to delight them all. I encourage everyone to view the trees, find your favorite and buy tickets.”

Christmas Tree Elegance is a raffle produced by the Spokane Symphony Associates, a nonprofit volunteer organization whose mission is to raise funds to support the Spokane Symphony. The $1 raffle tickets offer a chance to win a theme-decorated tree and prizes which include gift certificates, items and cash valued up to $4,999, or a Father Christmas sculpture.

In 2019, more than 400,000 of the $1 raffle tickets were sold to visitors who came from across the Inland Northwest.

A Harry Potterthemed tree called “Hogwarts Holiday” will make an appearance as well as another named “Inland NW Staycation.”

The drawing for winners of all 15 trees and Father Christmas will take place Sunday, Dec.12. This is a change from previous years when the Davenport trees and Father Christmas were drawn on Saturday evening and the six at River Park Square on Sunday afternoon.