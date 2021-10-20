Davenport Grand igloos return for another season

The popular downtown attraction kicks off in late October for its third winter.

SPOKANE, Wash — Like a winter storm, a popular attraction returns to downtown Spokane for another season under the stars.

The Davenport Grand is bringing back their Grand Terrace igloos from Oct. 28 through March of 2022.

Guests using the heated igloos on the hotel’s second floor terrace can enjoy drinks and food served by a butler while taking in the view of Riverfront Park and Spokane’s skyline. Up to six guests can enjoy the heated igloos and all ages are allowed.

Each igloo has a small heater, but the hotel still recommends bundling up in warm clothing layers.

Guests can also play their own music thanks to a private speaker.

Here are the igloo packages:

Grand Igloo Package: $250 for up to six guests maximum

Grand Igloo Celebrations Package: $250 for up to six guests maximum

Grand Igloo Premier Package: $300 for up to six guests maximum

Each package includes a reservation for 1.5 hours, a $100 beverage credit and complimentary parking with space permitting.

According to the Davenport Grand, the hotel will fully sanitize the igloos between each visit.