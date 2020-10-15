Popular Davenport Grand igloos in Spokane make magical comeback for winter season

The Davenport Grand will offer igloos on its second-floor terrace from Oct. 29 through March 2021.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The popular winter getaway in downtown Spokane that gained lots of attention back in January is making a comeback this year.

Guests of the igloos can sip on cocktails as they enjoy views of Riverfront Park and Spokane’s skyline. The heated igloos are designed for two to four guests, but can comfortably seat up to six.

All of the heated igloos include plug-ins so guests can listen to music right from their cellphones.

Due to COVID-19, the hotel has outlined that they are taking sanitation measures for guests.

The packages are as follows:

Grand Igloo Package: $250 for up to six guests maximum.

Grand Igloo Premier Package: $300 for up to six guests maximum.

The igloos are for guests of all ages.

While the igloos are slightly heated, they will be approximately five degrees warmer than the outside temperature. A jacket, warm footwear and layers are highly recommended, and the Davenport will provide ample throws and cozy seating to help guests stay warm.

To book an igloo for a magical evening under the stars, head to the Davenport's website.