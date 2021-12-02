‘We’re looking forward to getting through this’ : Spokane restaurants react to Phase 2 announcement

The Osprey Bar and Restaurant adjusted during the recent shut down with drive-thru BBQ and outdoor dining igloos.

SPOKANE, Wash. — With new guidelines in place - restaurants are gearing up for Valentine's Day adjustments.

The holiday on Sunday will signal the first time many businesses are allowed to open their indoor dining space.

It has been nearly a full three months since restaurants in Spokane had to close again because of the pandemic. In that time - there has been a plethora of adjustments as businesses in the hospitality industry focus on survival.

“Just trying to get creative, really, and think of how we can keep people employed,” explained Matt Damskov, general manager at the Ruby River Hotel.

The Osprey Restaurant and Bar has adapted to every protocol thrown their way.

While Spokane gets the go-ahead for moving into phase two. It’s an opportunity to build upon the grit they’ve already displayed.

Throughout the pandemic - they’ve implemented new ways to serve the community.

“They’re comfortable, they’re heated, and they have a great view of the river,” said Damskov when describing igloos at the restaurant. “They’ve been a big asset for us throughout this tough time.”

A new drive-thru bbq option is located out front. On their patio are the igloos that align with the former guidelines that allowed only outdoor dining.

The Osprey is just one of several restaurants that can bring indoor dining back at 25 percent capacity on Valentine’s Day.

Something the Washington Hospitality Association has consistently pushed for.

“I think people just needed a little bit of hope and I think this gives us that little boost that a lot of people needed right now,” said WHA CEO Anthony Anton.

25 percent capacity is a step in the right direction although they remain confident that restaurants can operate safely and healthily at 50 percent.

“We’re going to keep working for those things, but we are going to enjoy the moment and I hope everyone has a great Valentine’s Day,” Anton continued.

Phase 2 signals a positive sign after a year filled with challenges.

Places like the Osprey have adjusted as protocols changed. Now they get to welcome even more customers back while they wait for what the future holds under phase 3.