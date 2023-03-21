Crews investigating deadly house fire just outside Deer Park

Police and fire crews responded to the fire that left one dead just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

DEER PARK, Wash. — Crews are investigating a house fire that left one dead on the 36500 block of North Echo Road just outside of Deer Park.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, crews responded to the fire that left one dead just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Firefighters and officers are investigating what initially led to the fire at this time.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

