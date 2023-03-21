x
Crime

Spokane County Medical Examiner rules death of man found near High Bridge Park a homicide

57-year-old Nicholas A. Wright's body was found near the park on a remote hillside between Inland Empire and W. Sunset Blvd. on Sunday, March 12, 2023.
Credit: KREM

SPOKANE, Wash. — The cause of death for a man found near Spokane's High Bridge Park has been ruled a homicide by the Spokane County Medical Examiner.

According to a press release from the Spokane Police Department, 57-year-old Nicholas A. Wright's body was found near the park on a remote hillside between Inland Empire and W. Sunset Blvd. around 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

SPD says Wright's death involved possible criminality. Anyone with information on Wright or anyoen who observed suspicious activity near the scene is advised to contact Detective Brown at jbrown@spokanepolice.org, reference incident 2023-20047094. 

