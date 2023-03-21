Spokane Valley police searching for suspect in Horizon Credit Union robbery

The suspect is described as a while man, approximately 5'05'' wearing gray sweatpants and a black sweatshirt with an orange design on the front.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies are searching for a male suspect in a robbery at the Horizon Credit Union bank on 201 N. Mullan Road.

According to deputies, the robbery occurred Monday afternoon around 4:40 p.m. Police responding to a panic alarm learned that a man had handed a teller a note stating she would be shot if she did not give him money.

While setting up a search perimeter, officers learned that the suspect was last seen going to the east on foot. Employees said no weapon was actually seen.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5'05'' wearing gray sweatpants,a black sweatshirt with an orange design on the front, black shoes and a black beanie with white beads, possibly palm trees. Employees said he was wearing a black mask that covered half his face and sunglasses.

A forensic technician collected evidence at the scene. Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, reference #10038823.

