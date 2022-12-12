Court documents reveal new details on High Bridge kidnapping, murder

Spokane Police arrested John Birgen and Randy Slone in November for the kidnapping and murder of 51-year-old Andy Hernandez.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — New court documents reveal more details about the two men accused of kidnapping and murdering a 51-year-old man in the Peaceful Valley area. The man was reportedly found bound and gagged on Oct. 23.

Spokane police have also arrested a third suspect they believe was involved in the murder.

Spokane Police arrested John Birgen and Randy Slone in November for the kidnapping and murder of 51-year-old Andy Hernandez. Shortly after their arrest, detectives learned Birgen called a woman from jail.

According to court documents, Birgen told the woman there was something in the console of his car and asked her to get rid of it. It's not clear what item he was referring to. By then, the car was already in police custody.

Detectives also re-interviewed Slone, who told police Birgen didn't like the victim because he reportedly raped a friend.

On the night of the murder, Slone said Birgen drove him and a woman, identified as Larren Ann Parker, to a gas station on Division Street where the victim was. Slone said Birgen held a gun in his lap and told him to zip-tie the victim's hands and put electrical tape over his mouth.

Slone told detectives he did all this because he was worried Birgen would shoot him. They eventually drove to a dog park where Slone said Birgen beat the victim to death. Meanwhile, Parker remained in the car.

Birgen, Slone and Parker later drove for several hours until they came up with a plan to tell police they were all at a friend's house at the time of the victim's death, according to documents.

Birgen and Slone remain in custody with a $1 million bond for murder and kidnapping charges. Parker was arrested about a week after the other two in mid-November. She is in the Spokane County Jail for murder and kidnapping charges, with bond set at $1 million.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.