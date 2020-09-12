Pit bull euthanized at owner's request after attack that injured Orofino woman

OROFINO, Idaho — A pit bull was euthanized at the request of its owner after attacking a 58-year-old woman in Orofino, Idaho, Clearwater County wrote in a Facebook post.
The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office and medical personnel responded to a report of the attack on Wednesday at 244 Waterfall Loop in Orofino, according to the post.
Someone reported to authorities that a large pit bull was attacking a woman and had pinned her to the ground. According to the post, the victim was later identified as 58-year-old Kari Martin of Orofino.
A Good Samaritan pulled the pit bull off of Martin before deputies arrived and was able to keep the dog pinned to the ground while Martin received medical aid.
Martin was taken to Clearwater Valley Hospital with serious injuries from the attack, according to the post.