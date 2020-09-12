Pit bull euthanized at owner's request after attack that injured Orofino woman

The 58-year-old victim of the dog attack was taken to Clearwater Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

OROFINO, Idaho — A pit bull was euthanized at the request of its owner after attacking a 58-year-old woman in Orofino, Idaho, Clearwater County wrote in a Facebook post.

The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office and medical personnel responded to a report of the attack on Wednesday at 244 Waterfall Loop in Orofino, according to the post.

Someone reported to authorities that a large pit bull was attacking a woman and had pinned her to the ground. According to the post, the victim was later identified as 58-year-old Kari Martin of Orofino.

A Good Samaritan pulled the pit bull off of Martin before deputies arrived and was able to keep the dog pinned to the ground while Martin received medical aid.