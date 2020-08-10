Two people attacked by their own dog in Moses Lake

Foreman said a man and a woman were injured. He said the woman was taken to Samaritan Hospital to seek treatment for her injures. The man is in critical condition.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Two people were injured after their dog attacked them at their Moses Lake home Thursday morning.

In a Facebook Live video, Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Harvest Manor Mobile Home Park on Airway Drive around 11:20 a.m. for a report of an animal attack.

Foreman said a man and a woman were injured. He said the woman was taken to Samaritan Hospital to seek treatment for her injures. The man is in critical condition, Foreman said.

The dog is under control and was taken into custody, Foreman said. He didn’t not know what breed the dog is but he did say it was a “full sized dog.”

Moses Lake police, Grant County Fire District 5, AMR paramedics and Moses Lake Fire Department all assisted on the call.

Foreman said detectives are still on scene working to find out what happened.