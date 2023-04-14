City of Kellogg seeks to increase resort tax amount

Their hope is that voters in May will vote in favor of an ordinance that increases the amount of their LOT from the aforementioned 3.5 to 5.5%.

KELLOGG, Idaho — The city of Kellogg is asking its residents to increase the amount of money paid by visitors when they rent a room in town.

For the past seven years, Kellogg has imposed a 3.5% local option, non-property, tax (LOT) — commonly referred to as a ‘resort tax,’ this fee is imposed on any lodging inside the city limits of Kellogg that is less for a duration of fewer than 30 days.

Their hope is that voters in May will vote in favor of an ordinance that increases the amount of their LOT from the aforementioned 3.5 to 5.5%.

The city wants to stress that the LOT isn’t an increase on local property taxes — or even attached to property taxes, it is a completely separate entity that only affects those who are staying in Kellogg at a hotel or short-term rental (AirBnB, VRBO, etc…) for less than a month.

These types of taxes are only available to cities with populations below 10,000 people — with the goal of offsetting the impact of tourism on city streets and infrastructure, lessening the burden on residents. However, once a LOT is in place, certain changes made to it are subject to voter approval.

