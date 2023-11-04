Officials confirm fatal accident at Galena Mine in Wallace

The miner, whose name is not being released at this time, was struck by falling ground during routine operations.

WALLACE, Idaho — A miner tragically died following an accident at the Galena Mine Complex near Wallace on Tuesday.

The miner, whose name is not being released at this time, was struck by falling ground during routine operations.

Falling ground is used to classify incidents related to unexpected rock mass movement or the uncontrolled release of rock in excavations due to gravity, pressure, or rockburst.

Operations at the Galena Mine have been suspended and the company is working closely with the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) to investigate the accident.

