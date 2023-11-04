Officials confirm fatal accident at Galena Mine in Wallace

WALLACE, Idaho — A miner tragically died following an accident at the Galena Mine Complex near Wallace on Tuesday.
The miner, whose name is not being released at this time, was struck by falling ground during routine operations.
Falling ground is used to classify incidents related to unexpected rock mass movement or the uncontrolled release of rock in excavations due to gravity, pressure, or rockburst.
Operations at the Galena Mine have been suspended and the company is working closely with the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) to investigate the accident.
To read the full article, please visit our content partners at the Shoshone News-Press.
DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE
HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.
Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com.