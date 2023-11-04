Documents: Former Liberty Lake officer failed to report, arrest suspects when responding to call

Officer Michael Marroquin reportedly violated state law for three counts of tampering with a witness, a Class C felony.

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — An officer with the Liberty Lake Police Department (LLPD) is under investigation for allegedly failing to follow LLPD policies following a reported felony assault and burglary last August.

According to court documents, Michael Marroquin and other LLPD officers responded to a reported argument at an apartment complex at 5 a.m. on Aug. 18, 2022. Two officers with the department initially responded to the incident by talking with victims before Marroquin and his partner took over for them.

Marroquin resolved the incident without writing a report or making any arrests, according to the department.

Once LLPD command staff and supervisors found out no report was written, body camera footage from the incident was reviewed. After reviewing the footage, an internal investigation was opened to determine if any department policies or state law violations happened.

Court documents say one of the detectives found probable cause to charge numerous suspects within the footage with residential burglary, domestic violence, second and fourth-degree assault, third-degree theft, reckless endangerment and lying to a public servant.

One of the suspects interviewed by Marroquin was revealed to have a warrant for his arrest. However, he let the suspect off with a warning instead. Based on the footage, it was determined that Marroquin's actions violated state law for three counts of tampering with a witness, a Class C felony.

Marroquin reportedly resigned from the department following the initial investigation in Sept. 2022. In March 2023, charges were filed against Marroquin before an arraignment occurred on April 5.

According to LLPD, his trial is set for another date.

