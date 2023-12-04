Wallace reacts to death of miner in Galena Mine

Officials with the Galena Mine confirmed one of its underground miners died Tuesday night when falling ground struck them. Now, the community is reacting.

WALLACE, Idaho — The town of Wallace is quiet Tuesday, hushed by the overwhelming sorrow felt across the community. Only the sound of a miner lowering a flag to half-staff echoes in the air.

Officials with the Galena Mine confirmed one of its underground miners died Tuesday night when falling ground struck them. Operations were suspended at the mine while the Mine Safety and Health Administration investigates the accident.

On Wednesday, the Silver Valley community is reacting to the tragic news, including Sheila Hinsz, who grew up in Wallace and had family who worked in the mines. While this isn't the first mining accident in the valley, Hinsz said news of these tragedies never get easier.

"It's just sad knowing another one has been lost," she said. "People don't know how hard it is and hard on those families. Because every day they're saying, 'I'll see you tomorrow,' 'I'll see you in a few hours.' But you never know."

As a lifelong resident of the mining town, Hinsz said when an accident happens at the Galena or Lucky Friday mines, several questions cross her mind.

"You wonder who it is, for one. You don't know if it's your family or friends or if you've known the person, if you've seen them, what they need from you," she said. "How to even react to the guys who are friends of theirs."

KREM 2 has confirmed the name of the young miner, but are not identifying him out of respect for the family. However, a longtime friend of the victim spoke about the kind of person his friend was.

"First word that comes to mind is loyal," said Dillion Strong, a childhood friend of the victim. "Once you established that you were a friend of his or a family member or anything, he would do anything to protect you or to comfort you."

Galena Mine's general manager said operations at the mine may resume as early as Thursday as long as the investigation is complete.

