COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The investigation into last week's fire that destroyed around half a dozen businesses in downtown Coeur d'Alene remains at a standstill while fire investigators attempt to work through several logistical challenges associated with the blaze.

"There are a lot of moving pieces," said Coeur d'Alene Fire Department investigator Craig Etherton on Friday, adding that inquiries into additional fires in Kootenai County have also impacted the process.

The fire, which started early on the morning of Jan. 20, destroyed much of a brick building on the corner of Fourth Street and Lakeside Avenue. Businesses destroyed included Schmidty's Burgers, Heart City Tattoo, 720 Haberdashery, Farmers Insurance and Cole Taylor Salon. Emerge, a nonprofit art studio also located in the building, was also impacted by the blaze.

Etherton confirmed that Coeur d'Alene Fire and investigators hired by various insurance agencies began a joint investigation earlier this week, but ran out of daylight. After that, some of the investigators were called to look into additional fires in the area, including a fire at the G.W. Hunters restaurant in Post Falls.

Etherton said the downtown Coeur d'Alene fire did not appear to be linked to any other fires in the area and a common link between the fires was not apparant.

Still, attempting to coordinate with the team of investigators and their respective insurance companies has been challenging, Etherton said. Seven insurance companies were involved in the process, he said, including an investigator from Boise. The building has a single owner and each business leased space in the building, according to Etherton.

Denise Schmidt, who owned Schmidty's Burgers with her husband Nate, said that moving forward from the fire has been challenging.

"Just shock," Schmidt said outside what was left of the burger restaurant she and Nate opened six years ago. "It was hard to see. Not only us, but the other businesses. We do business with them, also, they do business with us."

Schmidt said they plan to move to a new location, but finding an appropriate and affordable space has been difficult.

Additionally, the investigation and the amount of paperwork associated with the fire and their insurance company has felt like a significant undertaking.

"There are a lot of people involved in this process. A lot of adjusters, a lot of claims people," Schmidt said.

Emerge executive director Jenny Hegsted said the process has left the non-profit and its art gallery in limbo as well. Hegsted told KREM on Friday that they're still waiting for the building's owner to determine if they'll be allowed back into their space. A firewall allowed firefighters to remove art from Emerge during the fire, but the space was still impacted by smoke and water damage, Hegsted said.

For now, Hegsted said Emerge is operating out of temporary space elsewhere.

Schmidt emphasized that community support and help from other local businesses have been phenomenal as they recover from the fire. A GoFundMe fundraiser has also brought in around $2,500 and some businesses have offered to donate cooking equipment.

"Coeur d'Alene has been amazing," said Schmidt, fighting back tears, of the generosity. "It's amazing, the outpouring."

Coeur d'Alene's Downtown Association was also coordinating a fundraising effort to support businesses. People interested in the effort can donate here. Whoops! Bakeshop, which is located across the street from the fire scene was assisting with a benefit and silent auction with other downtown businesses on Saturday.