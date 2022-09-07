Brooke’s Seaplane Service returning to Lake Coeur d’Alene

After a two year absence, Brooke’s Seaplane Service will be taking flights over Lake Coeur d’Alene.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Be sure to keep an eye on the sky this next week. Because for the first time in two years Brooke’s Seaplane Service will be taking flights over lake Coeur d’Alene.

Brooke’s Seaplane Service is finally back in Coeur d’Alene and now under new ownership this beechcraft 18 is set to take its first public flight this Thursday.

For the first time in two years, Brooke's Seaplanes will have planes flying over lake Coeur d’Alene. It’ll be the first time since the plane crash that killed eight people in July of 2020.

Now under new ownership, Shane Rogers is excited to open back up to the public.

“I’m giddy as everybody that comes through here to get this going,” said Rogers, the new owner of Brooke's Seaplanes.

Brooke’s Seaplanes got its start on lake Coeur d’Alene back in 1946. Now after two years away, people are excited to see the planes over the lake once more.

“it’s been a stable here at Coeur d’Alene for years and years, said David Salee, a local resident. “we’ve been coming here for years and years, we’re moored over here at the marina so we’ve enjoyed seeing the planes take off and flying around the area. So I think it’s a great opportunity to get back in the air for everybody.”

Rogers says this all came to be when Ann Lunt, the widow of previous owner Neil Lunt, who died in the crash, reached out to him about taking over the company.

“I was local and do a lot of local aviation stuff,” said rogers. “so me and Ann got together and talked about it and things worked out and here we are today.”

The new plane is a beechcraft 18. It’s an old fashioned design— first made in 1930.

One retired pilot say he has fond memories of flying his own five decades ago.

Arthur Lashbrook is a former pilot from Canada. He said, "I ended up flying these for probably about 5 years and cumulated quite a bit of time on them. If Coeur d'Alene becomes anything like northern Ontario wise, you're gonna find a big boom for the tourism industry."