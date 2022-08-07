Missing Caldwell woman and her daughter found dead in Oregon

The Grant County Sheriff's Office confirmed Dawna and Gabrielle Roe were located northwest of Drewsey, Oregon in Dawna's 2004 Toyota van Thursday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BOISE, Idaho — A missing Caldwell mother and her daughter were found deceased in Grant County, Oregon, according to Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram.

Ingram says, "preliminary information shows it appears to be a murder suicide by gunshot."

In a statement posted to Facebook Friday, police said, "Gabby and Dawna have been located and their family notified."

The Grant County Sheriff's Office confirmed Dawna and Gabrielle Roe were located northwest of Drewsey, Oregon in Dawna's 2004 Toyota van.

Deputies with Grant County and Harney County responded to a report of a van with deceased individuals in it Thursday afternoon. The vehicle was located in a remote location on public land.

Employees with Silvies Ranch located the van while working. Oregon State troopers, Oregon State Police Forensic personnel and the Major Crimes Team responded to the scene with deputies from Grant and Harney counties.

Personnel stayed on the scene through Thursday night and did not leave until 9 a.m. Friday.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said, "no other individuals are being sought at this time."

Dawna and Gabrielle Roe were last seen on June 30 before heading out for a camping trip.

A GoFundMe has been set up to cover funeral costs for the victims.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Idaho Crisis & Suicide Hotline at 800-273-8255, text 208-398-4357, or go to the hotline website.

Watch more crime news: