Caldwell Police looking for missing mother and daughter

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Police Department (CPD) are searching for a missing mother and daughter.

Dawna and Gabrielle Roe were last seen on June 30 before heading out for a camping trip.

Dawn drives a light blue 2004 Toyota Sienna van with Idaho license plates 2CVE942. CPD said the vehicle was last seen on Westbound I-84 near Fruitland.

Dawn Faye Roe is 52-years-old, 5’10” 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Gabrielle Michelle Roe is 16 years old, 4’7” and 80 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.







According to CPD, there is concern for both Dawna and Gabrielle's safety.



Caldwell Police do not have any leads at this time, but they are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dawna or Gabrielle to contact Caldwell PD detective Bridget Kernan at 208-455-4516 or Bkernan@cityofcaldwell.org.

