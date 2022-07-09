Spokane animal shelters at capacity, lowering adoption fee

SCRAPS and SpokAnimal are urging people to adopt or foster so they can help more animals

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane animal shelters are at max capacity and need help getting their animals adopted, according to Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Services (SCRAPS).

In a Facebook post they said their dog kennels specifically are completely full.

To urge people to adopt, SCRAPS is reducing adoption fees to $28 for dogs and $18 for cats and kittens.

They also said fostering is encouraged if you can't adopt. It provides some relief to the shelter and a safe place for animals while they wait to find their forever home.

SpokAnimal is also at max capacity and is urging fostering or adopting of their dogs, according to their Facebook page.

They are also accepting donations to their pet food bank. They accept cat, dog, puppy and kitten food. It can be dropped off at the shelter at anytime.

"This has been a challenging year for all of us in animal welfare but so many wonderful people in our community help on a consistent basis," SpokAnimal said in a post on their Facebook page.

Earlier this month we featured Cashew on our Pick of the Litter segment, one of the dogs available for adoption at SpokAnimal. He is a Labrador Retriever and American Staffordshire Terrier mix looking for a home, and he has yet to be adopted. You can find him and all his information on the SpokAnimal website.

For more information on the animals available you can visit SCRAPS at their Facebook page or call them shelter at (509) 477-2532.