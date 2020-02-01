BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho — The Boundary County Sheriff's Office is investigating a trail derailment after the engine went into the Kootenay River with train personnel trapped inside.

The derailment happened around 8:45 P.M. in a remote area 10 miles east of Bonners Ferry on the main line.

Two crew members were inside and have been rescued according to a spokesperson from BNSF railway. No one was injured.

The lead engine is currently leaking diesel fuel into the Kootenai River.

Crews are working to limit the spread of the fuel by placing containment booms across the river in multiple places.

No other hazardous materials are leaking from the train cars.

BNSF has hazmat cleanup crews responding from multiple locations who will be taking over containment and cleanup when they arrive.

Three locomotives have been derailed. It has been confirmed by a BNSF railway spokesperson that the engine is in the river.

The train was carrying mixed freight. At this time it is not confirmed what is currently in the river.

Boundary County Emergency Management, BNSF, Idaho State Police, Boundary County Sheriff, EMS and Fire are on scene according a press release from the Idaho State Police.

They are bringing in cranes to remove the engine and the other train cars from the river.

The train was traveling from Minnesota to Pasco.

The roads Crossport Rd, Cow Creek Rd., and Ash St. can be affected with congestion during this time according to a press release from the Idaho State Police.

Multiple agencies in Boundary County are reporting a heavy police response in the area of Katka Rd. and Toboggan Ln., including the sheriff's office and Boundary Ambulance. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.

The Boundary Ambulance Facebook page posted Wednesday night that the agency is involved in a rescue operation after the train derailed into the Kootenay River with people still inside.

It's unclear how long the area will be closed. A KREM 2 crew is on the way to the scene.