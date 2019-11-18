Editor's Note: The above photo is from a derailment earlier this year.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Union Pacific said a train derailed outside of the Spokane Yard on Friday evening.

According to Union Pacific spokesperson Tim McMahan, eight car derailed upright at about 11:25 p.m. on Friday, November 15. McMahan said the derailment happened just outside the Spokane Yard. Union Pacific's Spokane Yard is located at North Havana Street and East Sprague Avenue.

The cars were carrying nonhazardous materials and there were no injuries or releases during the derailment, according to McMahan. He said the cars were rerailed on Saturday afternoon and the cause of the derailment is under investigation.

This is at least the fourth UP train derailment in the Spokane area this year. Within a 24-hour span in July, there were two different train derailments in the Spokane Yard. The first of those two involved cars carrying molten sulfur, and the other derailment involved cars carrying molten sulfur and diesel fuel.

On Aug. 20, two empty cars derailed near the intersection of East Sprague Avenue and North Havana Street. None of the four derailments have resulted in leaks of materials.

RELATED: Hazmat team responds to chemical spill at Spokane Valley rail yard

RELATED: Third Union Pacific train derails in just over a month at same Spokane yard

RELATED: Union Pacific: Two trains derailed in 24 hours in same Spokane yard

RELATED: No investigation planned after train cars carrying molten sulfur derail in Spokane