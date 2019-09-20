SANDPOINT, Idaho — An Amtrak train en route to Seattle crashed into a truck parked on the tracks in Athol on Friday.

A spokesperson for Amtrak said a truck was on the tracks on Highway 54 near First Street when the train crashed into it. None of the 234 Amtrak passengers or crew members were injured in the crash.

Idaho State Police told KREM 2's Nicole Hernandez that the driver of the truck was killed during the crash.

The train was likely traveling at almost 80 miles per hour. A patrolman with ISP told Hernandez that their lights do not reach far enough to stop in time.

According to Amtrak, the train was delayed 2 hours and back on the move by 3:17 a.m. on Friday.

A passenger that got off the train in Sandpoint tells us she was driving home when she saw the aftermath of the collision.

The Amtrak Police Department is working with local law enforcement on the investigation. Idaho State Police are also investigating the crash.

Roads in the area have been reopened.

One of the warning bars in the area is broken, so train staff will need to stop to control traffic when approaching the intersection.

