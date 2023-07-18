x
Bonner County

Bonner County Sheriff's Office searching for missing Oldtown woman

27-year-old Shelby O'Laire has been missing since July 14, 2023.
Credit: KREM

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is seeking help in locating a missing woman from Oldtown.

27-year-old Shelby O'Laire was reported missing by her family members. Police say her family hasn't seen her since Friday, July 14, 2023.

Shelby is described as a white woman, 5'09'', 225 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Shelby's whereabouts should call 911 or Bonner County Dispatch at (208) 265-5525. Callers should reference case number 23-016368.

