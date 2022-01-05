Bloomsday 2022: Watch Live race updates

Bloomsday is back with about 25,000 runners taking to the streets of Spokane this morning.

SPOKANE, Wash. — 9:45 a.m. Update:

Bloomsday has posted the unofficial results for the top runners in the race.

Elite women: Biruktayit Degefa - 38:48

Elite men: Charles Wanjiku - 35:08

Top women wheelchair: Susannah E. Scaroni - 30:20

Top men wheelchair: Daniel S. Romanchuk - 25:32

9:30 a.m. Update:

We are getting our first look at the 2022 Bloomsday finisher shirt.

This year's shirt is red with a big 2022 and the word "Bloomsday." Underneath it says "Spokane, WA" and "Finisher."

Inside the numbers, there are iconic images of Spokane including the clock tower, pavilion, and Spokane Falls.

Original Story

For the first time in two years, Spokane residents are back out running the city's annual Bloomsday run in person.

The first racers started just before 9:00 a.m. on Sunday morning with the first elite racer crossing the finish line less than 24 minutes later.

As thousands of people waited for their wave to start the race, there was a lot of excitement in the air in anticipation of the return of Bloomsday traditions.

The shirts are piling up as the Bloomies start their walk as the 2022 Bloomsday begins. @bloomsdayrun @bloomsdayfest @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/m8V5izwK1B — Roger Hatcher (@KREMRoger) May 1, 2022

As the race gets started it's important to be prepared for the 7.46-mile run.

BLOOMSDAY IS BACK!! Follow along with @KREM2 all day long! pic.twitter.com/4dZhRWQRVf — Nicole Hernandez (@NicoleKREM2) May 1, 2022

Bloomsday forecast

Dry weather is expected for Bloomsday with early morning temperatures near 40 degrees and temperatures warming to near 60 degrees by late afternoon. Skies will be partly sunny with light winds.

Race start times and starting points

The first race will begin at 9 a.m. on Sunday, May 1. However, runners will be placed into different groups, and the color of your group will determine your start time and the road you start the race.

The start line is on Riverside Avenue between Lincoln & Post Streets (approximately 801 W. Riverside, Spokane, WA 99201).

Only participants wearing Bloomsday bib numbers will be allowed into the starting area. Families and friends will not be allowed access.

Bloomsday organizers said all runners should arrive 30 minutes before the start time listed to ensure entrance to your starting area.

Below are the starting times and areas for all groups:

Elite (White): 9 a.m. on Lincoln Street

9 a.m. on Lincoln Street Corporate Cup and Brown: 9 a.m. on Post Street

9 a.m. on Post Street Yellow: 9:05-9:20 a.m. on Wall Street

9:05-9:20 a.m. on Wall Street Green: 9:05-9:20 a.m. on Howard Street

9:05-9:20 a.m. on Howard Street Orange: 9:25-10:10 a.m. on Stevens Street

9:25-10:10 a.m. on Stevens Street Blue: 9:25-10:10 a.m. on Washington Street

9:25-10:10 a.m. on Washington Street Lilac: 10:15-10:25 a.m. on Bernard Street

10:15-10:25 a.m. on Bernard Street Red: 10:30 a.m. on Browne Street

For a look at the entire course map, click here.

The Bloomsday statues have their past Bloomsday shirts on getting ready for the day. pic.twitter.com/DbGxpQPs8V — Roger Hatcher (@KREMRoger) May 1, 2022

Water stations

A total of five water stations will be located periodically along the course:

Greenwood Cemetery Spokane Falls Community Collefe Pettet (Doomsday) hill Broadway and Nettleton Past the finish line

Medical aid stations

Medical Aid stations are spread throughout the course near each water aid station. There are four Medical Aid stations along the course, one at the finish line, and one past T-shirt distribution.

Medical Aid volunteers will be wearing red vests.