First look: Bloomsday 2022 finisher shirt

The Bloomsday 2022 finisher shirt is red with some iconic images of Spokane featured along with the year 2022 in big, bold numbers.

SPOKANE, Wash. — One of the most anticipated traditions with any Bloomsday run is the finisher shirt. The design is kept secret up until race day and only people who complete the run get the shirt.

Race organizers unveiled the 2022 design shortly after the Bloomsday race began.

This year's shirt is red with a big 2022 and the word "Bloomsday." Underneath it says "Spokane, WA" and "Finisher."

Inside the numbers, there are iconic images of Spokane including the clock tower, pavilion, and Spokane Falls.

Race start times and starting points

The first race will begin at 9 a.m. on Sunday, May 1. However, runners will be placed into different groups, and the color of your group will determine your start time and the road you start the race.

The start line is on Riverside Avenue between Lincoln & Post Streets (approximately 801 W. Riverside, Spokane, WA 99201).

Only participants wearing Bloomsday bib numbers will be allowed into the starting area. Families and friends will not be allowed access.

Bloomsday organizers said all runners should arrive 30 minutes before the start time listed to ensure entrance to your starting area.

Below are the starting times and areas for all groups:

Elite (White): 9 a.m. on Lincoln Street

9 a.m. on Lincoln Street Corporate Cup and Brown: 9 a.m. on Post Street

9 a.m. on Post Street Yellow: 9:05-9:20 a.m. on Wall Street

9:05-9:20 a.m. on Wall Street Green: 9:05-9:20 a.m. on Howard Street

9:05-9:20 a.m. on Howard Street Orange: 9:25-10:10 a.m. on Stevens Street

9:25-10:10 a.m. on Stevens Street Blue: 9:25-10:10 a.m. on Washington Street

9:25-10:10 a.m. on Washington Street Lilac: 10:15-10:25 a.m. on Bernard Street

10:15-10:25 a.m. on Bernard Street Red: 10:30 a.m. on Browne Street

Parking and road closures

Parking will be available at the Spokane Arena and dozens of lots in downtown Spokane. Bloomsday organizers are encouraging drivers to carpool to reduce congestion.

Spokane Transit Authority (STA) will also facilitate travel to and from downtown with its Bloomsday shuttle, which operates from five satellite locations.

Drop off and pick up for the shuttle will be on 1st Avenue between Post and Stevens Streets. Those who didn't sign up for an STA Bloomsday shuttle pass during online registration can purchase one at the Bloomsday Trade Show.

For those not running:

Ash, Maple, Division, Browne and Hamilton will remain open all day during Bloomsday.