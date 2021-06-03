Bear spotted on Mohawk Drive in Spokane Valley, CVSD says

The Central Valley School District sent a message to families around 7:40 a.m. on Thursday to be aware while commuting to school.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A bear was spotted on Mohawk Drive in Spokane Valley early Thursday morning, according to the Central Valley School District (CVSD).

In a message to University High School, Horizon Middle School and Chester Elementary School families, CVSD told families to make sure students had a safe route to school.

The district contacted Washington State Patrol (WSP) and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW). The departments are on their way to the area.

Here is the message sent to families:

"UHS, HMS, & Chester Families: A bear has been spotted at the bottom of Mohawk Drive, rummaging through garbage this morning. We have contacted State Patrol and Fish and Wildlife, who are on their way to the area. Please be aware to make sure your child is safe in route to school."

WSP troopers recently responded to another animal sighting near Liberty Lake last Friday. Two moose led to the brief closure of Interstate 90 as troopers worked to move them away from an area near the Appleway interchange. Troopers performed a rolling slowdown to get the moose away from the road.