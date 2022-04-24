Spokane Autism advocates walk to raise awareness in Riverfront Park

Event organizers said over 400 people walked at the annual Autism awareness 5k on Sunday. Participants said they've seen the event grow each year.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sunday, hundreds of family members and Autism advocates walked through Riverfront Park for the Autism Awareness 5K.

One participant said he's seen the event grow each year. He said seeing more and more people show out to the annual walk reminds him what a community can do when it works together.

“This year, compared to four years ago, was twice the amount of people we had four years ago," Caleb Rinard said. "And to me, that inspires me. Because it means we can come together as a community. And we can put on events that actually matter and bring people light when they have darkness. I appreciate how many people put the effort into coming out and showing that they actually care and they understand what people go through.”

In addition to the walk, participants were also able to visit resource and information booths. One of those booths and organizers of the event is the Northwest Autism Center.

Gillian Brundage, center clinical supervisor, said supporting her clients and giving them spaces to thrive is her passion. She said that's why she loves hosting this event.

"They don't get to go out and do this very often, Brundage said. "This gives them the opportunity to get out and enjoy a beautiful day."

Brundage said autism is everywhere. According to the CDC, 2018 reports show 1 in 44 children have autism.

Spokane mom Alexandra Mackleit is no stranger to autism. Her five-and-a-half-year-old son, Tyacke, is non-verbal.

Mackleit said even though Tyacke can't tell her how much he loves the annual walk, she said he shows it in other ways.

“He has a button on his tablet there’s a separate folder that he took for a show and tell at school and he said 'hi I’m tyacke, I’m 5 and a half and my favorite thing to do is take a walk with my family," Mackleit recalled. "So this is the one day a year we can do all the balloons and all show up for him.”

Mackleit said she is thankful for the community and family that supports her son.

"It takes a village," Mackleit said while holding back tears.

Mackleit said the autistic community needs more support. She said having simple walks like Sunday's event gives people a chance to do something big by doing something small like walking.

“Whether you’re a friend or a cousin or relative or whatever, you can support people and show up big and still do simple things like walking together and supporting each other,” Mackleit said.