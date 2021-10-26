New center to help children with autism opens its doors in North Spokane

The new center located at 11909 North Division St. is designed to meet the unique needs of children with autism and their families.

SPOKANE, Wash — Caravel Autism Health is celebrating the grand opening of its newest therapy center for children with autism on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in North Spokane.

The new center located at 11909 North Division St. is designed to meet the unique needs of children with autism and their families. The clinic is led by professionals who specialize in Applied Behavior Analysis therapy (ABA), according to a Caravel Autism Health clinic press release.

ABA therapy is evidence-based treatment that helps children with autism to develop skills, create connections and gain confidence, and it is recognized for its effectiveness by the U.S. Surgeon General, the American Psychological Association and Autism Speaks, according to the press release.

“We are growing our presence in communities like Spokane because we believe that families deserve access to the best possible care," Caravel Autism Health CEO Mike Miller said. "When we build a center, we bring resources into communities and provide expertise. We are committed to delivering care that will yield the best possible outcomes for children with autism.”

The North Spokane center is led by clinic director Suzanne Robinson, BCBA-D, LBA who said the Caravel team has been providing in-home therapy for young people with autism for many years.

“With this new center in Spokane, we’re now able to provide diagnostic evaluation services as well as center-based ABA programs," Robinson said. "ABA therapy can be life-changing, especially when we can start in the early developmental years, so we’re thrilled to be offering this new option for families.”