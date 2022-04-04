Snoqualmie center hard at work helping local children with special needs

Encompass has been providing these critical services for over 50 years.

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — April is Autism Awareness Month, and local non-profit Encompass is a shining example of the power of advocating for children of all abilities.

Encompass began in 1966 when a group of parents wanted equitable schooling for children with special needs in the community. For more than 50 years, Encompass has been providing services like early learning, pediatric therapy, and family enrichment programs to families in the Snoqualmie Valley and greater Eastside.

Over the last 55 years, Encompass has grown to include locations in Snoqualmie, North Bend, and Carnation, plus a host of programs offered at community locations and in the home.

In 2017, Encompass added a mobile therapy unit, the first of its kind in Washington state. The mobility allows for therapy to reach families who are unable to travel or have limitations that require special services. The mobile therapy unit currently visits a different elementary school in the Snoqualmie Valley every day of the week.

This year, Encompass is expanding its services with the opening of a new “purpose-built” Child Development Center.

Rachel Peterson, the pediatric therapy director for the new Child Development Center, said the team is already at capacity.

“The pandemic has brought upon a lot of stresses and anxiety for children, and our therapy team is very busy in our new space,” said Peterson.

The new space features state-of-the-art equipment to provide services in behavioral health, family enrichment, occupational, physical, speech and feeding therapy.