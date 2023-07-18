Spokane EMTs reach deal with AMR, suspend plans to strike

Joe Kuhn confirmed to KREM 2 that Teamsters Local 690's bargaining team "has reached a full recommended offer from AMR."

SPOKANE, Wash. — Teamsters Local 690 members of the American Medical Response (AMR) announced Tuesday they have suspended their plans to strike, according to Joe Kuhn.

Kuhn confirmed to KREM 2 that Teamsters Local 690's bargaining team "has reached a full recommended offer from AMR." "Because of this, all plans to strike have been suspended and the group plans to vote on AMR membership on Tuesday, July 25 and Thursday, July 27.

The group planned to strike on July 22 if a contract deal was not reached by this week. Global Medical Response, AMR's parent company, warned the union not to picket again, saying the NLRA prohibits picketing at a health care institution without at least ten days notice. A federal mediator met with both sides on Tuesday to try to finalize an agreement and successfully did.

"Legal counsel gave us advice that we were on strong ground, that we were well within our rights to do what we'd done," Kuhn said.

AMR released a memo to Spokane employees warning them if they walk out, the company may permanently replace them under federal law. The company also warned wages would not be paid, and they wouldn't be eligible for unemployment or health insurance benefits.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.