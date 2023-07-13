Spokane ambulance workers announce strike date, AMR issues warnings and possible legal action for previous pickets

AMR warned Teamsters Local 690 it violated federal law by picketing AMR Spokane without notice.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Teamsters Local 690 members working for American Medical Response (AMR) Spokane will strike July 22 if a contract deal isn't reached next week.

"We've already had majority support from the membership [to strike]," said Larry Kroetch, the secretary/treasurer for Teamsters Local 690.

The union that represents EMTS, paramedics, and other ambulance workers at AMR Spokane had held three strike votes by Thursday afternoon, with a final opportunity for members to vote Thursday at 7 p.m. Kroetch said there'd been more support after AMR released two letters, including one threatening legal action.

The first letter, dated July 11, warned Teamsters its picket outside the Spokane facility violated federal law.

"The employer claimed they are a health care provider and that, as such, we were in violation of the National Labor Relations Act and they were threatening to sue us," said Kroetch.

Global Medical Response, AMR's parent company, warned the union not to picket again, saying the NLRA prohibits picketing at a health care institution without at least ten days' notice.

"Legal counsel gave us advice that we were on strong ground, that we were well within our rights to do what we'd done," said Joe Kuhn, business agent with Teamsters Local 690.

Now Teamsters has given notice: they will strike July 22 if a contract deal isn't reached.

A federal mediator will meet with both sides July 17-18 to try to finalize that agreement. The union says it's fighting for livable wages and overtime for its ambulance workers.

AMR released a memo to Spokane employees Thursday, warning them if they walk out, the company may permanently replace them under federal law. The company also warned wages would not be paid, and wouldn't be eligible for unemployment or health insurance benefits.

"We just feel the memo is a scare tactic," Kroetch said.

KREM 2 News reached out to AMR. A spokesperson released this statement:

"American Medical Response (AMR) Spokane is working closely with Teamsters Local 690 as we prepare for additional upcoming contract negotiations. AMR Spokane's goal in these negotiations is to ensure both organizations find an agreeable middle ground that enables our valued first responders and other employees to receive a market-comparable agreement that also ensures a financially sustainable system for the future. As a healthcare institution we have an obligation to ensure there is no interruption in service for the citizens of Spokane and we have taken measures to ensure there will be no break in service throughout this process. Ensuring good faith bargaining will help us to quickly reach our mutual goals of a new sustainable agreement. We look forward to continued service in the Spokane market for many years to come."

When pressed about what measures the company is taking, KREM 2 was told AMR has a "contingency plan" in the event of a strike.

Kuhn says their members are more fired up than ever and are not backing down.

"They want to see a deal, they want to see this thing come to a conclusion without going on strike," he said. "But at the end of the day, I think the majority has already spoken."

