3 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash on State Route 26 in Adams County

The crash is currently being investigated by Washington State Patrol.

ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. — A head on crash between two cars on State Route 26 in Adams County has left three people dead and one person injured.

According to a memo from Washington State Patrol (WSP), one of the cars was traveling eastbound on the highway before crossing the center line and striking the other car head on.

Both the driver and passenger of the car traveling eastbound were pronounced dead at the scene. The have been identified as 53-year-old Mark R. Nieman and 24-year-old Natasha Neiman, both from Des Moines, Washington.

The passenger of the struck car, 68-year-old Diane Coughlin, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, 65-year-old James E. Coughlin, has been transported to the East Adams Rural Hospital in Ritzville.

Next of kin have been notified for those who were killed in the crash

The cause of the collision is currently being investigated by WSP. It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were involved.

