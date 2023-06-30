Gag order issued in Kellogg quadruple-murder case

31-year-old MajorJon A. Kaylor has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary. The investigation into the quadruple-murder remains ongoing.

KELLOGG, Idaho — A gag order has been issued for the case regarding the deadly shooting in Kellogg, Idaho that took the lives of four people.

31-year-old MajorJon A. Kaylor has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary for the deaths of four of his neighbors at an apartment complex.

According to the gag order, both prosecuting and defense attorneys in the case are prohibited from making statements that "will have a substantial likelihood of materially prejudicing or otherwise influencing the outcome of the case."

The order specifically prohibits public statements on the case outside of court, including:

The evidence presented in the trial

Any information a lawyer knows that poses a risk of prejudicing an impartial trial

The character or reputation of a party, victim or witness

The identity of a witness

Witness testimonies

Opinions on the guilt or innocence of the defendant

The order does allow attorneys and their agents to make the following statements outside of court:

The claim, plaintiff and defense involved in the case

Information contained in the public record

That the investigation is ongoing

The scheduling or result of any step of litigation

Requests for assistance from the public in obtaining evidence

The identity, home, occupation and family status of the accused

Details of the arrest

The identities of the officers involved

In a criminal complaint filed prior to the shooting, Kaylor's wife had posted on Facebook about an inappropriate incident involving one of the shooting victims. Kaylor's wife claimed that they had engaged in inappropriate behavior in front of her and her children.

On Sunday, Kaylor and his wife got into an argument with one of the victims about the alleged inappropriate incident. Moments later, the four victims were shot by Kaylor, according to the criminal complaint.

When police arrived at the scene and apprehended Kaylor, he is reported saying he "snapped," "lost it" and "did something about it."

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

