8-year-old child shot and killed after group of kids found handgun in Deer Park

Deputies say a group of kids found the handgun and at one point it was shot and hit the 8-year-old. One adult was home at the time of the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DEER PARK, Wash. — Spokane Major Crimes is investigating after an 8-year-old was killed in a shooting at a home in Deer Park on Thursday.

Sheriff Deputies arrived at the home around 9:30 Thursday night. That is when they found the child.

Deputies say a group of kids found the handgun and at one point it was shot and hit the 8-year-old. One adult was home at the time of the shooting.

Deputies say because of the young age of the kids involved and for the privacy of the grieving family, no more information will be released right now.

According to data from the Gun Violence Archive, in 2022, guns were the leading cause of deaths in kids in the United States.

WATCH RELATED: 15-year-old accidentally shot and killed in Reardan identified

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Apple TV: Search "Spokane News from KREM" in the Apple store or follow this link.