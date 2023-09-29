x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

8-year-old child shot and killed after group of kids found handgun in Deer Park

Deputies say a group of kids found the handgun and at one point it was shot and hit the 8-year-old. One adult was home at the time of the shooting.

More Videos

DEER PARK, Wash. — Spokane Major Crimes is investigating after an 8-year-old was killed in a shooting at a home in Deer Park on Thursday.

Sheriff Deputies arrived at the home around 9:30 Thursday night. That is when they found the child.

Deputies say a group of kids found the handgun and at one point it was shot and hit the 8-year-old. One adult was home at the time of the shooting.

Deputies say because of the young age of the kids involved and for the privacy of the grieving family, no more information will be released right now.

According to data from the Gun Violence Archive, in 2022, guns were the leading cause of deaths in kids in the United States.

WATCH RELATED: 15-year-old accidentally shot and killed in Reardan identified

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA:Facebook|Twitter|Instagram|YouTube 

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP  
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE|DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE 

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE  

ROKU:Add the channel from theROKU storeor by searching for KREM in the Channel Store. 

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the appdelivered directly to your Fire TVthrough Amazon. 

Apple TV: Search "Spokane News from KREM" in the Apple store or  follow this link. 

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com.  

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out